Stingers and Full Throttle get prime time wins in Division 1 basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Northside Stingerz rallied to a second straight win in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition over the weekend, beating rivals Potters Steelers 71-65 at the JSC basketball complex.

Stingerz dominated three of the four quarters, outscoring Steelers 21-16 in the first quarter and then 19-15 in the second quarter. Steelers rebounded to outshoot their opponents 21-13 in the third before Stingerz bagged the fourth and final quarter 18-13.

Kareem Edwards led the scoring for Stingerz with 23 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Keroi Lee was also on target for the victors with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Devonte Lee and Kenroy Telemaque both had 14 points. Telemaque also snatched 12 rebounds.

Cohen DeSouza led Steelers’ scoring with 20 points and 15 rebounds while Jaheem James contributed with 19 points off the bench.

In Sunday’s other contest, Ottos Full Throttle edged Spanish Heat 70-68 also at JSC.

The teams were evenly match in three of the four quarters with the first quarter ending 16-16 before both teams scored 16 points in the second. Full Throttle outscored Spanish Heat 10-8 while the teams both scored 22 runs in the fourth and final quarter.

Warren Bogle led the scoring for Full Throttle with 18 points while Akeem Davis sank 15 off the bench. N’kenge Drew picked up 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Marlon Davis chipped in with nine points and 17 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Coy Quinland sank a game-high of 23 point and snatched 11 rebounds while Steven Matthew added 18 points and eight rebounds to the effort. Antonio Cruz had 11 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, defending champions Flyers Basketball rallied to their third straight win with an 83-53 triumph over All Saints Slam.

Delonte Phillip top-scored for Flyers with 18 points while Adonis Humphreys and Selassie Brathwaite chipped in with 17 and 14 points each also in the winning effort. Keaddy Martin led the scoring for Slam with 19 points.

There was victory as well for Ottos Warriors as they edged Wadadli Elite 78-76 in Division 2, also on Saturday. Jevon Simon led the way for the victors with 21 points while Ariel Quallis had 15 points and 11 rebounds also in the winning effort.

Devonte Carter and Shaheim Omarde were the top scorers for Elite, sinking 18 and 17 points respectively. Omarde also had 10 rebounds.