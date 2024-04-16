Starz and Eagles win in Division Two of female volleyball

There were victories for Starz 2 and Chargers Eagles in Division Two of the Female Division in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) competition, as action continued at the indoor volleyball court at the YMCA Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first encounter, Starz defeated Da Squad 3-2 in sets.

Da Squad dominated set one to win 25-16, but Starz decided they weren’t going down without a fight and claimed the next two sets by margins of 25-19 and 25-25.

The excitement did not end there as Da Squad gathered their arsenal and claimed the fourth set, 25-20, pushing the game to a tie-breaker. Starz easily won the deciding set, 15-8.

In the feature contest, Eagles clawed Dynasty Queens to win 3-0 in sets. Eagles dominated 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20 to win the contest which lasted approximately two hours and 15 minutes.