St. Lucia Government approves $1,000 stipend for student nurses

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a request from the Department of Education to award a $1,000 stipend for student nurses enrolled at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) in the Department of Health Sciences.

The stipend from the Government of Saint Lucia will be paid to 20 student nurses pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. These students will each receive $1,000 per academic year for the duration of their studies at SALCC.

Under Prime Minister Pierre, more than $2 million in educational assistance was paid out to deserving households and students in 2022. The government remains committed to the philosophy that education is the path to escaping poverty and experiencing a fulfilling life.

