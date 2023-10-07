Antigua Yacht Club establishes temporary location during rebuild

As many of you will have heard already, very sadly during tropical storm Philippe that passed over Antigua and Barbuda last Monday night, the Antigua Yacht Club Marina offices burned down which included Skullduggery cafe, Cloggy’s and shops within that block.

Our heartfelt sorrow and sympathy extends to all the businesses involved in the fire and gratitude that there were no injuries.

Please be assured that the marina facilities including diesel, water, electricity and dockage remain fully operational and are ready to welcome yachts arriving into Antigua this season.

A new location for the offices has already been established while the rebuilding takes place.

The Antigua Yacht Club building was not affected by the fire and the classic regatta will continue to take place in Nelson’s Dockyard like last year.

A reminder that the Notice of Race has already been published (click here) and a $3 per foot discount applies to all yachts that register before 1st March 2024.

Please click here to register or if you have any queries email the coordinator at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you back in Antigua next April.