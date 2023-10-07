Trailblazing sports club founder ready to conquer new heights as UWI Graduation beckons

- Advertisement -

In 2021, the opportunity arose for UWI Five Islands Campus students to create clubs of their interest. As a sports enthusiast, Kaiesha Joseph took advantage of the opportunity to establish the UWI Five Islands Campus Sports Club by drafting a Constitution and gathering other sports enthusiast students to serve as executive and general members. As a result, elections for executive roles were held and the club was officially formed on March 31st, 2021.

Since its establishment, Kaiesha served as President for two consecutive years, from March 2021 to March 2023. During her leadership, the club successfully executed multiple activities as it served its purpose of enhancing sports skills and a healthy lifestyle among students while providing opportunities for students to develop positive interpersonal relationships.

The activities included a Football 5-A-Side Match and Obstacle Course in collaboration with the Guild of Students for a Beach Fun Day & Bonfire, a Virtual Socarobics that allowed students to stay fit in the comfort of their homes, Jersey Days which encouraged students to rep their favourite sports team and spark sports conversations among each other, Fun Runs and Walks around the village of Five Islands to help relax the minds of students pre and post exams, Domino and Cards competitions, Socarobics in collaboration with the other clubs which allowed students to work-out together and bond over cultural music, FIFA tournaments, and Futsal matches.

Kaiesha also led the club to collaborate with Brothers in Armz 268 (BIA) to host an interactive session on arm wrestling. Students were allowed to arm-wrestle on a professional table under the supervision of the organization’s co-founder Daniel Antonio. Additionally, she led the execution of external football matches with the Antigua State College (ASC) and the Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE). The matches were strongly supported by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) with the assistance of bibs and granting permission to host matches at the country’s lone football Technical Centre.

As the UWI Five Islands Campus prepares to host its 2023 Graduation Ceremony today, October 7, Kaiesha will leave the campus with a bachelor’s degree in management (international business) and known as the pioneer who worked effortlessly to bridge a gap between academics and sports for all students at the University. She however expressed her commitment to continued contribution to the club as an alumnus.

Further, Kaiesha extends gratitude to the following students, alumni, and staff, who during her tenure, served as pillars of support.

These individuals include Ezekiel Francois, first and former Guild of Students Vice President/Inter Clubs Committee Chairperson for assisting with the overall creation of the club. Chaneil Imhoff, second and former Guild of Students Vice President/Inter Clubs Committee Chairperson for designing the club’s logo. Tenaj Simon, second and former Secretary of the Sports Club for creating the club’s Vision and Mission Statements. Esquire Henry, third and former Guild of Students Vice President/Inter Clubs Committee Chairperson for doing an exceptional job of guiding and supporting the club’s activities throughout his tenure. Amarny Anthony, second and current Vice President of the Sports Club for assisting with the planning and execution of activities even before being elected as an executive member.Caleb Gardiner, first and former Guild of Students President for continued support and generous donations to the club. Kwasi Tonge, staff advisor of the Sports Club for critical advice and serving as an interim trainer/coach for the football team.

Kaiesha also expresses her confidence in the current executive, led by Joshua Gardiner, stating that the club has an extremely competent executive committee that is dedicated to its sustainable development. She further notes that under the leadership of Joshua, the club currently has a football team in this year’s Business League competition which is captained by former Youth National Player Kerron McKenzie and intends to form competitive teams for other sporting disciplines.

With positive strides ahead for the club, the former President encourages students to enhance their university experience by becoming members, noting that the club can be followed on Instagram @FiveIslandsSportsClub, which is managed by the PRO Rachel Hendrickson, for more updates on club activities.