SPORTS: Tiger Woods involved in Los Angeles car crash

(foxnews.com) – Tiger Woods was injured in a serious car crash Tuesday and needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” officials said. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

It is unclear what caused the accident. Police said that they are investigating.