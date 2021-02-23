Online vaccine registration set to go live Wednesday

Spread the love













Online registration for the Covid-19 vaccination programme is expected to be up and running by Wednesday.

That’s according to Osbert Josiah, IT manager at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, who is overseeing the process.

Speaking on state television, he said the system is already in place, but minor changes are being made before it goes live.

“The portal is up, we just have to make some changes and ensure that it’s secure first of all … that’s very important. Also that the messages can securely go out to devices, to telephones and emails, and that it’s user friendly,” Josiah explained.

Josiah said once the portal is up and running, registration for the vaccine will be a straightforward process with simple questions to be filled in.

The portal will also allow registrants to report any adverse reactions to the shots.