22 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 19th February 2021 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Thursday 18th February 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, an additional forty-five (45) samples were processed at MSJMC increasing the pending results from one hundred and seven (107) to one hundred and fifty-two (152) in total.

All one hundred and fifty-two (152) samples processed by MSJMC were negative. The additional forty-five (45) samples are reflected in the total samples taken and total persons tested columns of the dashboard.

One (1) recovery has been recorded bringing that total to two hundred and eighteen (218).

Since the 6pm cut off time for this publication, two (2) Covid-19 related deaths of non-imported cases on February 20th 2021 were recorded bringing the non-imported deaths to eleven (11).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at five hundred and ninety-eight (598) which is inclusive three hundred and sixty-seven (367) active cases and thirteen (13) deaths.

Meanwhile, three hundred and three (303) samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.