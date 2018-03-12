Sports awards postponed

The pending general election has forced officials in the Ministry of Sports to postpone the Vita Malt sponsored National Sports Awards.

The awards, which was originally slated for this month, is an annual staple on the ministry’s calendar but the postponement was confirmed by sports minister, EP Chet Greene on Friday.

The event, according to the minister, has been moved to a date in April which according to ministry officials, will be made public in the coming weeks.

Reports are that the nomination process has however been sluggish with just about 30 athletes and officials being nominated to date.

A number of sporting associations, one official said, are yet to make nominations in the various categories.

To date, only seven athletes have been nominated in the senior men’s category and five in the senior women’s category. In the junior division, seven boys and four girls have been nominated.

There have also been four nominees for the coach of the year category and three nominees for the administrator of the year award.

National and West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph and body bodybuilding’s Kimberly Ephraim were the senior male and female winners for 2016.

In the junior category, tennis’ Aron Fields won the judges’ nod while young and upcoming sprinting sensation, Joella Lloyd was adjudged the top female junior.

The sport of swimming also came in for some recognition from the judges with coach Nelson Molina Fojo and administrator Edith Clashing being named Coach and Official of the Year respectively.

Dominoe’s Seymone Parks was named the Mind Sports Sportsperson of the Year with basketball’s Carlton Broodie receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.