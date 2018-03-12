Escapee pleads not guilty

New Story

Triple murder accused Delano Forbes has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He pleaded not guilty this morning when he appeared before All Saints Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel.

The police charged him with one count of escaping lawful custody on February 12th 2018.

The 23-year-old man is to return to court on May 30th for trial.

He did not have a lawyer today and he has been remanded to prison where he will await the next hearing date.

At the time of his escape, Forbes was already on remand on three murder charges.

On February 12th police officers took him back to Swetes to gather more evidence for one of the murder cases.

He escaped from them that day while on that mission. The five officers who were with him, and their supervisor, have since been charged with the internal offence of neglect of duty and a decision is to be made on what will happen with them.

Initially, after Forbes escaped, the police offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to his recapture. It was then pushed up to $10,000 and most recently it was increased to $50,000.

He was caught on Friday night in Follies near the pump station.