Swetes Dampen Five Islands Championship Run

Wadadli Events Services, Oyster, Veg International Swetes FC dampened the championship run of Richie Rich Five Islands on Saturday night at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG, holding them to a 1-1 draw in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Premier league.

Five Islands who entered the encounter virtually needing a win to edge one step closer to another title in over 20 plus years came out flat against the young and vibrant Swetes.

Swetes who held majority of the possession in the first half had a number of shots on goal but were denied by goalkeeper, Pichardo, who kept hope alive for Five Islands as they were without key player, Sander Cervantes.

Yoandir Puga of Five Islands was also denied a number of times in the first as Brent Parker came up big for Swetes.

With the half ending 0-0, both teams came out even harder in the second but it would be Swetes who drew first blood as Saleem Adams converted from a free kick in the 75th minute.

All hope seemed to have been lost for Five Islands as Parker continued to deny the west-side team an equaliser.

Puga would however save the day for Five Islands in the 90th minute, volleying a ball just outside the 18-yard box beating Parker.

Five Islands now sit on 32 points on the 10-team standings, just one point ahead of Cool and Smooth-Global Bank of Commerce – AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers and 4 points ahead of defending champions, Asot’s Arcade Parham who sit on 28 points.

Swetes moved to 6th place with 21 points.

Drahz KFC Old Road eluded the automatic relegation spot as they recorded a much-needed win over Pigotts Bullets, 2-0, in the feature encounter.

National player, Stefan “Tommy” Smith scored both goals for the former champions in the 10th and 63rd minute from the penalty spot.

A hand ball by a player from Bullets would give Old Road a 1-0 advantage as Smith found the back of the net placing the ball in the top left-corner.

Despite a number of chances by Bullets in the first half, Old Road dominated on both ends.

The dominance continued into the second as Bullets were given no room to compose themselves.

The agony continued as another penalty was granted to Old Road after Jabarry Chandler was brought down in the box by Samuel Watley.

Smith once again stepped forward and hit it home guaranteeing the round-south team a full three points as they jumped out the relegation zone into 8th place with 19 points.

Bullets dropped to 9th place into the relegation zone with 16 points.