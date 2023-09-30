Spinner Glenton Williams Amongst Ten Antiguans Selected In Hurricanes Training Squad

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Young left-arm spinner Glenton Williams, who plays locally for the Jennings Tigers cricket team, is hoping to make an impression during a series of trial matches with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes set to bowl off on Monday.

“It’s always a feeling of hope, it just gives you hope that you can actually take that step to the next level, so I am looking to learn and dominate. I am looking to bowl and bowl my best, and finally get into that team,” he said.

Williams is amongst several Antigua and Barbuda players named ahead of the trial matches as the Hurricanes jump-start their preparations for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG United Men’s Super50 Cup set to bowl off in October.

Spinner Glenton Williams.

Wicketkeeper batsman, Jewel Andrew, who is fresh off his stint with the West Indies Under-19s in Sri Lanka, is also named for the trial matches.

Williams said that he has been working with local coach Glen Miller ahead of his departure for St. Kitts on Saturday.

“Him [Glen Miller] and I have been over by the field for the first week-and-a-half training, and we have been doing fielding, catching, bowling and batting as well. I’ve spoken to Kofi James and he has given me a little insight into what I should expect, but I am not going off of that, I am just going to go, be respectful and do what I have to do,” he said.

The other selected Antigua and Barbuda players are Javier Spencer, Karima Gore, Kofi James, Rahkeem Cornwall, Elroy Francis Jr, Tyrone Williams Jr, Hayden Wash Jr and Alzarri Joseph.

Glenton Williams bats for Jennings Tigers.

Full Squad: Colin Archibald, Daniel Doram, Jahmar Hamilton, Javier Spencer, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Karima Gore, Keacy Carty, Kieran Powell, Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Nathan Edwards, Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Zawandi White, Joshua Grant, Onaje Amory, Glenton Williams, Jaden Carmichael, Jewel Andrew, Elroy Francis Jr, Cameron Pennyfeather, Terance Warde, Kian Pemberton, Tyrone Williams Jr, Hayden Walsh Jr and Alzarri Joseph.