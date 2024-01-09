Son of former agriculture minister, Vernon Hall, feels agriculture losing importance

- Advertisement -

Son of the former Agriculture Minister (1971- 1976) Sir Robert Hall under the Progressive Labour Movement (PLM) administration, Vernon Hall, expressed the opinion that agriculture on the island has lost its importance to the people as he criticized the government over its Dunbars decision.

The government has been moving swiftly in efforts to transform the Dunbars Experimental and Cotton Station into a space for housing—sparking protests from the Opposition.

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday, Hall said that he believed the industry was “slowly being killed.”

“I don’t think they’ve done anything really to promote agriculture. I know Mr Baptiste tried in 2006, he did do some soil surveys and to see what area of Antigua was best suited for what land use, in general in Antigua,” Hall argued.

Hall, a contractor who also attended last week’s protest, led in part by the Opposition Party, said that the protest may have already been too late [to effect a policy reversal].

“Where are we really headed? There’s no communication – governments are supposed to protect the assets of the country…that, to me, doesn’t give you the right to sell-off these lands because what happens down the road, what else are you going to sell, how long do you think Antiguan lands can be sold?

“Are we going to be a nation of imports when we can’t grow a head of lettuce?” he exclaimed.

Workers at the Dunbars Agricultural Experiment and Cotton Station have been assured by Ministry of Agriculture officials that they would have time to retrieve equipment from the area, and that a building and land in Bethesda has been selected to host a new agriculture research station.