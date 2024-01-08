Mandatory registration for all lodging establishments – recertification process underway for existing properties

- Advertisement -

All persons owning/operating any tourism establishment for lodging/accommodation purposes MUST be registered with the MINISTRY OF TOURISM.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN YEAR-ROUND FOR ALL NEW PROPERTIES.

The re-certification exercise for all existing properties is currently ongoing, through to February 15th 2024 at the Ministry of Tourism headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway or via email ([email protected]) and following must be presented:

relevant Tax ID information name of property name of the owner/s telephone # location accommodation type property doctor contact number of the person who will facilitate the inspection/compliance check (if different from owner)

Phase 2 of the re-certification process involves an on-site inspection of the property.

All holders of a certificate valid until December 31st, 2023 will be granted an extension until February 15th or until the inspection process is completed (whichever comes first).