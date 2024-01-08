Mandatory registration for all lodging establishments – recertification process underway for existing properties

- Advertisement -
All persons owning/operating any tourism establishment for lodging/accommodation purposes MUST be registered with the MINISTRY OF TOURISM.
REGISTRATION IS OPEN YEAR-ROUND FOR ALL NEW PROPERTIES.
The re-certification exercise for all existing properties is currently ongoing, through to February 15th 2024 at the Ministry of Tourism headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway or via email ([email protected]) and following must be presented:
- relevant Tax ID information
- name of property
- name of the owner/s
- telephone #
- location
- accommodation type
- property doctor
- contact number of the person who will facilitate the inspection/compliance check (if different from owner)
Phase 2 of the re-certification process involves an on-site inspection of the property.
All holders of a certificate valid until December 31st, 2023 will be granted an extension until February 15th or until the inspection process is completed (whichever comes first).
