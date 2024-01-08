Police Mourning the Loss of Fellow Officer

- Advertisement -

Members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the loss of a fellow officer. Senior Sergeant John Pelle died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center on Sunday, 7th January, following a brief illness.

Pelle was enlisted as a member of the police force on October 27, 1980. He worked in several departments, including Immigration, Criminal Investigations Department, Collators Office, Dockyard Police Station, and the Stores Department, where he was last attached.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney expresses condolences to his family and colleagues on his passing.

Pelle served in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for 43 unbroken years. He died at the age of 61 years.

Further details of his funeral will be given at a later date.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.