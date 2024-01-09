Old Road puts 4-1 drubbing on Greenbay Hoppers in ABFA Premier Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

National player Raheem Deterville continued his good form from the Concacaf League with a stunning hat trick against the Greenbay Hoppers in the ABFA Premier League on Sunday.

The talented striker showcased his rich quality of play by scoring his first hat trick of the season.

He got an opportunity to take a penalty kick in the 11th minute which he successfully put away.

Then four minutes later, he added another goal to make the scoreline two nil in favour of Old Road, as Hoppers strengthened their defence to end the first half.

In the second half, an own goal scored by Alfredo Alvarez in the 56th minute, gave Hoppers a bit more respect with the score being two one.

However, teammate Stefan Smith scored in the 69th minute to help Old Road to go up three one, before Deterville brought up his hat trick in the 86th minute to end the match four one.

The other match played between Aston Villa FC and Ottos Rangers FC saw Villa’s Yasnay Torres convert a strike in the first minute of extra time of the first half, as the match ended one nil in favour of Aston Villa FC.

The final match of the evening saw leaders Jennings Grenades beat Green City in an unconvincing way with a one nil victory.

City’s Dequan Pryce scored an unfortunate own goal to keep Grenades at the top of the table with a sixth straight win.