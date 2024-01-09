German students arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for Practice in Paradise Program

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda has welcomed German tourism and hospitality students to the destination for a two month ‘Practice in Paradise’ internship program.

The group of eight students from the private vocational school for hotel and tourism management Dr.Kalscheuer in Traunstein, Germany and their lecturer Nadine Farghaly, arrived in Antigua on January 7, 2024.

The group was greeted at the V.C. Bird International Airport by German Consul for Antigua and Barbuda, Torsten Stenzel, Antigua and Barbuda’s Special Economic Envoy in Bavaria/Germany – Ralf G. Hansen, Operations Manager from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) – Javier Jacobs, and Tourism Officer from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority – Francine Joseph.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Special Economic Envoy in Bavaria/Germany – Ralf G. Hansen said the idea for the program for German students of tourism and hospitality came from the desire to further awareness of Antigua and Barbuda within German-speaking countries.

The group will spend seven weeks in Antigua – six weeks for the internship and one week on vacation. They will intern at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, Tamarind Hills and Jolly Beach Resort and Spa.

Follow the students on their internship program on their Instagram page: @germanstudentsinparadise or on Facebook at German Students in Paradise.