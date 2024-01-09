Police Corporal urges drivers to exercise caution after 75 road accidents recorded to date

- Advertisement -

Corporal Brendan Sutherland, an officer attached to the Traffic Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), is calling on the public to exercise greater caution on the road after the country has recorded more than 75 traffic accidents since the turn of the new year.

Making the comments during the regular scheduled “Traffic Watch” on Observer AM, Corporal Sutherland said the weekend has seen a significant number of accidents.

“An island of 108 square miles with 90 percent flat road, having 20 collisions over a weekend is a lot of collisions, and I really believe that we can do a lot better when it comes to driving if we practice some more safe driving, driving with caution on the road,” he expressed.

He also advised drivers not to overtake other vehicles when they are close to a junction.

“Most of these collisions are happening due to persons overtaking improperly and persons tend to want to beat oncoming traffic when they are overtaking.

“When you’re overtaking, just ask yourself several questions — if it is necessary; if you can make it to overtake a vehicle — and when you are overtaking a vehicle, remember to use your horn so the person in front of you can give you that space on your right by pulling closer to the left,” the traffic officer advised.