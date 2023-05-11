Solid Waste Authority informs public of periodic delays

- Advertisement -

The Authority wishes to inform the public that the National Solid Waste Management Authority is the agency mandated by law to collect, transport, and dispose of solid waste in Antigua and Barbuda. Due to operational challenges faced by the Authority, there have, on occasion been periodic delays.

Due to the delays and operational challenges, Garbage Collection in the below areas will be affected:

∙ Crosbies

∙ Paradise View

∙ Hodges Bay

∙ Upper Gambles

∙ Scotts Hill

∙ Paynters

∙ Golden Grove New Extension

∙ Bethesda

∙ Newfield

∙ Mock Pond (All Saints)

∙ All Saints West

∙ Freetown

∙ Bathlodge

∙ Bendals

∙ Bolans

The National Solid Waste Management Authority wishes to advise private citizens that if there is a delay or missed collection of their residential waste services, to contact the Authority via the hotline number 562-1347. Once alerted, a prompt response will follow for the collection.

The Authority shall continue to work in partnership with the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda for a cleaner and safer Antigua and Barbuda