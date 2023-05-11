Junior Calypso and Junior Soca Artists To Attend Meeting  

- Advertisement -

The Department of Creative Industries and the Sub–Committee responsible for Junior Calypso and Party Monarch would like to advise ALL stakeholders that there will be a very important meeting at the St. Joseph Academy School on Thursday, 18th May, at 5.00 pm sharp.

ALL Junior Calypsonians and Junior Soca artists competing in this year’s Competition, along with competitors’ Parents, Guardians, Teachers and Writers, are invited. If Writers are unable to attend this meeting, please have your Junior Artiste/s bring the Lyrics and Melody of the competing song/s.

Please make an extraordinary effort to attend and to be on time as very important matters will be discussed as it relates to the successful staging of the upcoming competitions scheduled for: Sun. Jul. 30 – Junior Calypso March Wed. Jul 02 – Junior Party Monarch