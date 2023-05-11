Primary schoolchildren to benefit from free eye screening

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Students of several local primary schools are set to benefit from free eye testing via the Unit for Blind and Visually Impaired at the TN Kirnon Primary School.

On May 12, the Seaview Farm Academy will host this exercise, followed by the Liberta Primary School on May 19, and the JT Ambrose Primary on May 27. This activity is being done for the month of May, celebrated as Healthy Vision Month, and began at Potters Primary last week.

For students to participate in the screening, parents are required to sign a permission slip consenting to the eye test. This was indicated by the unit’s head, Noella Moses, on Observer AM yesterday.

Should a student require the resources of the unit, Moses advised parents of the recommended steps which include receiving discounted glasses.

“If the case is severe enough…we ask if the parents transfer the child to the TN Kirnon Primary School, so that they have access right there on the school compound to the Unit for the Blind and the Visually Impaired,” she told Observer.

To make learning accessible to children who have low vision or are blind, information is translated into Braille – a system of raised dots read through touch. Another method used is CCTV (closed-circuit television) which uses a video camera to magnify and project an image on a monitor or screen.

Moses also urged parents to teach their children from a young age to take care of their eyes. Rubbing the eyes minimally and avoiding putting things in the eyes can help avoid damaging them, according to Moses.

“Your eyes need to be taken care of just like the rest of your body. You need to keep it just as healthy. The best way to do that is yearly check-up. You have silent diseases like glaucoma and diabetes,” she explained.

Glaucoma is a disease that causes the destruction of the eye’s optic nerve – a nerve at the back of the eye that sends signals to the brain that allows you to register what you see. This usually happens where fluid builds up at the front part of the eye, damaging the optic nerve due to the increased pressure, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Diabetes is the health condition where a person’s body doesn’t produce enough or it’s unable to use insulin well. When this happens, it causes too much sugar to stay in the bloodstream. This eventually leads to vision loss, among other symptoms, according to the USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Unit for the Blind and Visually Impaired was started by Howard Warner, then principal of the TN Kirnon Primary School. Witnessing the inequity students faced due to visual impairment, he resolved to provide an avenue to aid them in their pursuit of education. Since the unit’s start in the late 90s, 34 schools have benefitted from its services thus far, Moses said.

Parents and teachers who wish to contact the unit should call the TN Kirnon Primary School on 462-4267 or 562-6759.