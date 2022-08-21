Skerritt Finishes Sixth At NACAC Championships

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Antiguan sprinter Darion Skerritt missed out on a medal in the men’s 200m finals.

Skerritt, who ran on the final day of the meet, finished sixth in the finals at the NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.

He clocked a time of 21.08 seconds. The 200m specialist had advanced to the finals after clocking a time of 21.27seconds on Friday night.

Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson took home the gold with a time of 19.87 while the US finished second and third respectively as Kyree King (20.00) and Josephus Lyles (20.18) crossed the finished line.

The twin island was able to secure only one medal at the recently concluded event as triple jumper, Taeco O’Garro earned a bronze medal in the triple jump event on Friday afternoon.

A day later, 100m sprinter Cejhae Greene missed out on a podium spot in the final of that event clocking a time of 10.15 seconds to finish fourth in the race which was claimed by Jamaica’s Akeem Blake in 9:98 seconds.

Kyree King of the USA (10:08) and Brandon Carnes (10:12) also of the US, were second and third respectively.

Earlier, Greene had clocked 10:37 seconds in heat 3 to automatically advance to the final.

Young sprinter Ajani Daley was however not as fortunate as his 10:55 seconds in heat 1 was just shy of the mark.

The team was coached by Jamille Nelson with Keston Daley as physiotherapist.

They are scheduled to return home today while Greene will travel back to the US where he is based.