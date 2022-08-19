Bendals man fined $30K for gun and ammo

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-nine-year-old Wakeme Rodney was fined a total of $30,000 for a gun and 23 rounds of ammunition which he is said to have found.

On August 15, officers were conducting a stop and search on Bendals Road when they saw a Honda Fit heading south in a suspicious manner.

The police stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by three men, and upon searching the car they found a black knapsack with a loaded 9mm pistol and full magazine.

Rodney and the two other men were charged for being in possession of the firearm and bullets without a licence.

Rodney took the rap when he appeared in court earlier this week and was fined $15,000 for the gun and the same for the 23 rounds.

His lawyer, Andrew O’Kola, told the court that his client found the gun and merely failed to go to the authorities immediately as he should have.