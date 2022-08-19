UPP launches ‘small business pull-up’ today to give communities an economic boost

- Advertisement -

Street vendors and other small business owners are in for a boost today when members of the United Progressive Party (UPP) embark on a special community drive.

A convoy of supporters will travel from Mack Pond in All Saints Village to Old Road Village, making stops along the way to patronise chefs, crafters, farmers and others to help spark economic activity in the area.

The initiative is in line with the UPP’s ethos that small businesses can play a big role in driving the economy and strengthening community spirit.

Dubbed the ‘small business pull-up’, the venture starting in All Saints East and St Luke will be staged in a different constituency each week.

“The UPP believes that when more money is spent in the community, not only does this empower small businesses, but the entire community benefits,” a release said.

“Community markets throughout Antigua and Barbuda are on the rise and the money typically circulates within the community, as small businesses rely on neighbouring suppliers for goods and services.

“They tend to hire employees from within their communities who will purchase goods and services from other local businesses. So money is fuelled back into the community, creating a cycle of support that helps local business to thrive,” it added.

Jamale Pringle, MP for All Saints East and Saint Luke, said, “It is time to give small businesses a boost, as they struggle on the path of recovery, growth and economic prosperity.

“The ‘small business pull-up’ will spotlight community businesses and help generate new customers and well needed economic activity, at a time when many are trying to make ends meet.”