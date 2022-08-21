‘I have big plans’, NBA Star Kemba Walker says about assisting A&B’s basketball programme

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Basketball in Antigua and Barbuda could get a major boost in the near future as NBA All Star Kemba Walker has shared his intention to work closely with the sports ministry and moreso the local basketball association.

Walker, who was born in the US, but has Antiguan and Barbudan parentage spoke briefly about his plans on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show last Thursday.

“I do have big plans, actually, to just get some things going, try to get some rhythm out here as far as basketball is concerned; try and get the game out here more. When I get back home, I am going to definitely try and jump on that, get the NBA involved, try to have some of my friends come out during the summer and do some camps and stuff like that so, yeah, I’ll be back,” Walker said.

The 32-year-old point guard mentioned that basketball was his outlet that kept him out of trouble and it can be the same for other youths as well.

This is why he is passionate about giving back in some way to his second home.

“Literally, basketball has done everything for me. It changed my whole life, me and family’s lives; it just did and that’s what kept me out of trouble. I could have been in another place at the wrong time but usually I was either at practice or I was at a game. Basketball is what just kept me out of trouble and on the right path,” he added.

Walker was picked ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2011 NBA draft and is currently on island following the passing of his grandfather, Hudley Walker.

He is the son of former national basketballer Kenya Walker who was born in Barbuda, and Andrea Walker from St Croix.

After graduating from Rice High School in 2008, Walker played college basketball for the Connecticut Huskies. In their 2010-11 season, he was the nation’s second-leading scorer and was named consensus first-team All-American. He also led the Huskies to the 2011 NCAA championship and claimed the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star.

Despite his success, Walker says he has never let the fame get to his head.

Instead, his love for the game keeps him grounded.

“We didn’t grow up with much, so I would never let the money change who I am. The money never really made me. Money doesn’t bring happiness; it allows you to do great things in life but it don’t bring you no happiness.

“So, it’s all about my family and my friends, that’s what really brings joy to my life. Being able to support them in any way that I can but it’s really just the love of the game. That’s what keeps you focused. I love basketball so much that money and the fame doesn’t even trigger me,” Walker mentioned.