Findings from weekend search of super yacht to be revealed shortly

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The findings of a search conducted on a Russian-owned vessel on Saturday will be published shortly, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst has confirmed.

The Super Yacht Alfa Nero which docked here in February was searched at Falmouth Harbour, during a multi-agency operation led by the Office of National Money Laundering and Control Policy (ONDCP), and supported by the Police, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF), and the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Department.

Hurst said the search was conducted days after the US government sought Antigua and Barbuda’s assistance – under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) – to conduct a search of the vessel and interview its crew.

He said while the operation was led by local law enforcement, a request for observation was granted to the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry revealed in a statement on the weekend that the yacht and its Russian owner, Andrey Guryev, are on sanctions lists issued by the US, the UK and the European Union (EU).

The vessel, the statement said, had been moored in Falmouth since March, as all local companies were advised not to transact any business with anyone appearing on the sanctions lists.

The vessel moored at the Falmouth Harbour. (Photo by Gemma Handy)

“Consequently, the Alfa Nero was not provided with any fuel, except emergency supplies to keep it secure – both for the vessel’s sake and for the safety of Falmouth Harbour as a whole. Therefore, it could not leave Antigua and Barbuda,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the request for assistance from the United States came on August 12th.

A day later, it was reviewed following consultation with the Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, and the Director of Public Prosecution, Anthony Armstrong, and further talks with the US authorities.

Armstrong then made an application to the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, which, on 18th August, issued an Order to board the Alfa Nero and to search and seize relevant material, as well as to question the crew.

It was also stated that DPP Armstrong met all the heads of the law enforcement agencies, prior to Saturday’s operation, emphasising that it was entirely under local control.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that at the outset of the sanctions issued against named Russian persons, companies and property, the government announced that it would join the international community in ensuring that sanctions are respected in the jurisdiction.

Additionally, responding to requests from countries, such as the US, with which Antigua and Barbuda has binding Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, is a legal obligation which must be upheld, the ministry stated.

The ministry also pointed out that the two other vessels, the Garcon and Halo, appeared on the no sanctions list, and neither the US, European Union nor the United Kingdom made any request under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, regarding these two vessels.

Those two vessels therefore departed Antigua and Barbuda on July 22nd.