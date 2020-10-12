Sickle Cell Association receives donation from St John’s Lodge

Spread the love













The St John’s Lodge No 492 E.R, on Friday, presented 36 food packages to the members of the Sickle Cell Association.

The presentation was made by Worshipful Master, Lt Col Edward H Croft, accompanied by his Wardens, Brothers Edward G Joseph and Ato D Kentish, along with the Charity Steward, Brother Joel Darroux, a release said.







Dr Edda Hadeed, Pediatrician and President of the Antigua and Barbuda Sickle Cell Association, and Ms Nicholas expressed thanks and remarked that it was a necessary donation since several of its members are now in rather unfortunate circumstances due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Hadeed also indicated that the recipients would also be most appreciative since often times what is needed is not only physical aid but the comfort found in knowing that someone cares for you in trying times.

Mindful of the quote by Horace Mann, “Doing nothing for others is the undoing of ourselves”, Lieutenant Colonel Croft expressed his hopes that the donation made a positive difference in the lives of those who may have lost their jobs or otherwise be precluded from having sufficient to eat.

He further assured Dr Hadeed that the lodge would always be open to helping the institution and its members in time of need. The lodge also pledged to continue its charitable efforts and offer relief where possible.

This was the third occasion for the year that the lodge was involved in providing relief to the needy and that that there were several other charitable initiatives planned for the remainder of the year, the release added.