BREAKING NEWS: Police Investigates Fire at Cook’s Extension

Investigations are currently underway to determine the origin of a fire that caused partial damage to the interior of a family home at Cook’s Extension.

The incident took place shortly after 9 am on Monday 12th October.

The 46ft x 45ft three-storey concrete structure is occupied by 54-year-old Basil Uzoma, his wife, two daughters, and a son.

The flames gutted the interior section of the kitchen on the third floor of the house.

Firefighters from St. John’s Fire Station responded to the call, and managed to extinguish the blaze, thereby averting any further damage to the property. No one was injured.