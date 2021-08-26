Fatal shooting on Tanner Street

Observer has learnt of a shooting on Tanner Street tonight. Ricardo Christman also known as Weapon was killed in the incident.

Police are on the scene of the incident

This is the second shooting incident in three days. On Monday, an unknown assailant opened fire on 32-year-old Alexis Mussington and killed 45-year-old Radradatt Ramlakhan while he laid in bed.

Mussington was reportedly hit by stray bullets.

N.B Observer originally reported that Christman was shot at five times, based on information from our sources, however we are still trying to verify that information.