26.3 C
St John's
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
The Big Stories Police seek help to locate missing teen
The Big Stories

Police seek help to locate missing teen

0
11
Nanderleen Johnson

The Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in knowing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nanderleen Johnson of Church Lane, St John’s.

Nanderleen, a third form student of the Princess Margaret School was last seen at home about 10am on Tuesday 24, August 2021.

She is dark in complexion, about five feet five inches in height and stockily built.

The Police have made several efforts to locate her but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. John’s Police Station at 462-0045 or the Youth Intervention Unit at 562-8417 without delay.

