‘Shipwreck’: I did it for the love, not recognition

Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph (left) said his contribution to sports and community development comes from the heart.

By Neto Baptiste

Community stalwart and well-known sports enthusiast, Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph, said his contribution to the development of both sports and the community was done from the heart.

Joseph, in a recent interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, said he never wanted anything in return but gets his reward from seeing many of the young people within his community and around the country have developed into model citizens.

“I just do it because I love it and so I put everything in it and I just did it from my heart because I love Antigua. I am just happy to see all those guys come through, be big men, got married, still remember me, respect me; they don’t pass me anywhere,” he said.

Joseph was singlehandedly responsible for the once popular Shipwreck Youth Football League which ran from 1982 to 2000.

Former politician and former cricketer, Hilson “Brother B” Baptiste who called into the show, commended Joseph for his dedication to the country’s youth.

“One of the great things about Shipwreck is that he loves children, just like me. So when he came to me and Toy Contractors and many others, we got them to sponsor teams because Shipwreck had reached a point where he couldn’t manage everybody, so we had to come in and sponsor some of the teams, and when Shipwreck league was going, crowds would come from all over Antigua so Shipwreck I love you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies’ Nelicia Yates, also spoke highly of Joseph and his ability to get the task completed.

“I could not help to call in to say how much I appreciate all you have done for me at West Indies Cricket Board, and you know I call you for everything and you are indeed a great man and an honest man who is very dependable. I do nothing without calling Wreck, the man,” she said.

Joseph was also a liaison officer for touring international and regional cricket and football teams for many years. He is also a former cricket umpire and football referee and has worked in the Ministry of Sports since the mid-80s.

Joseph is also a former Empire goalkeeper.