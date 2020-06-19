National high jumper says she continues to work on weaknesses

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

US-based national high-jumper, Priscilla Loomis, said that although some restrictions are still preventing her from getting back to full training, things are slowly returning to normal.

In an exclusive interview with Observer media, Loomis [formerly Frederick], said an ease of restrictions allows athletes to freely move around but adds that some venues essential to her preparation remain closed.

“We just got word that the stay at home ban has been lifted in New Jersey or south Jersey where I live so that’s great but the gyms are still closed. The track, I still can’t get to the high school or the college to jump so I haven’t been able to jump,” she said.

“We actually borrowed some equipment so I have a squat rack in my driveway that I set up so I am lifting as usual and running on the beaches and on the boardwalk and going for my runs and just staying in shape as much as possible and making sure that I am staying fit,” she added.

Loomis, who won silver at the Pan American Games in 2019, said contingencies have however allowed her to work on some vulnerable areas.

“We don’t know when this ban is going to be lifted for the gyms and for the schools and stuff but right now I am just making sure that my mental and physical wellbeing is at the top of my priority list. I have been watching old videos, reading a lot and stretching, working on my hip flexor mobility so I am working on my weaknesses right now which is flexibility so that’s been a really big focus for the last four weeks,” the athlete said. In March this year, IOC officials announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games originally slated for Japan from July 24 to August 9. The Games are now slated for 2021.