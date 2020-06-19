Williams Jr relishing opportunity to make his mark

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Top order batsman, Tyrone Williams Jr, believes that his recent drafting by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes is a direct result of the hard work he has put in over the past years.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the Antiguan said he was excited upon getting the news that he was drafted during Monday’s West Indies Professional Players Draft, which was held via a Zoom meeting.

“Well, obviously I was excited and saying this is an opportunity I could take now. The excitement quickly wore off and it’s time to finally put down some hard work and certify my spot and stamp my authority now. I have been putting in a lot of hard work and it is just time now to benefit from the work I have been putting in,” he said.

Williams was selected by the sub-regional squad as a second round draft as franchises across the region finalise their teams ahead of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship.

The national cricketer is relishing the new challenge.

“Cricket is a game that you have to score runs, and I am a batsman so my main job is to score runs so I have to go about it by keep working hard, put in the extra time and perform. I train mainly every day, on the weekends, I do nets but for the entire week I do physical. I obviously want to be in fitness and then I can do a lot of work in the nets,” Williams Jr said.

The player, who doubles as an off-spinner, said many people have helped him along the way but thanked two whom he said played pivotal roles.

“A lot of people who are too numerous to mention but obviously my father is one for sure and my dad [Tyrone ‘Pacer’ Williams] is a real inspiration to me. My coach, who did a lot of work with me in Ian Tittle so you could say that my father and him [Tittle] have really put some work in with me,” he said.

The Hurricanes had picked up Guyana’s Ashmead Nedd in the first round of the draft.