Sex allegations against popular businessman

A well-known businessman has been charged for allegedly having sex with two underage girls.

The accused, who cannot be named due to the rules in the Sexual Offences Act, allegedly committed the Offences some time in July at Jolly Harbour.

He’s facing two counts of the crime Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a girl under the age of 14.

The two female victims are both said to be 13 years old and according to law, anyone who engages someone of that age in sexual intercourse, if found guilt, can be jailed for life.

The man was taken to court on Thursday and court sources said he was released on bail.

The information regarding the conditions of his bail were not immediately available today.