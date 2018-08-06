Jumpy soca monarch admits shock

The newly crowned Jumpy Monarch, Tian Winter, says nabbing top spot came as a surprise.

Winter won the jumpy section of the competition for his performance of All For One.

He was visibly surprised when the judges’ decision was announced, looking back at his fellow competitors in disbelief as he approached centre stage.

He spoke with OBSERVER media moments after being crowned.





Winter is attributing the win to hard work and team work.

Claudette “CP” Peters placed second in this section of the competition as well, with her performance of Mash It Up.

Menace XL rounded off the top three with his performance of Friends.

Meanwhile, it was Ezzy Rattigan who copped the top spot for the Groovy competition with his rendition of Syrian soca.

He says he was happy for the opportunity to win a second crown.

Rattigan says, the road to being crowned the winner on Saturday night was not without its challenges.





In second place for the groovy section was Tian Winter with his song Fete is Life.

Claudette “CP” Peters’ performance of Arm’s Length landed her in the third-place position.