Stonewall pulling out of Carnival

August 4, 2018 OBSERVER media Headline No comments

(VIDEO STILL)

Popular sound system Stonewall is packing up and pulling out of Carnival City at the Antigua Recreation Ground over non payment.

It’s alleged they were promised that by Thursday they would receive partial payment for services during Carnival which was launched on July 27, but the Festivals Commission failed to deliver.

The pull out comes a day before the biggest show for carnival, the Socal Monarch Competition slated for Sunday night.

If the situation is not addressed before the event, this means there would be no sound system to deliver the music for the highly anticipated show which attracts thousands of fans annually.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.