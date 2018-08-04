Stonewall pulling out of Carnival

Popular sound system Stonewall is packing up and pulling out of Carnival City at the Antigua Recreation Ground over non payment.

It’s alleged they were promised that by Thursday they would receive partial payment for services during Carnival which was launched on July 27, but the Festivals Commission failed to deliver.

The pull out comes a day before the biggest show for carnival, the Socal Monarch Competition slated for Sunday night.

If the situation is not addressed before the event, this means there would be no sound system to deliver the music for the highly anticipated show which attracts thousands of fans annually.