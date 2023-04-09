Seven Police Officers on RSS Deployment to St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

Seven members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda departed the country on Saturday 8 April to St. Lucia to join their regional counterparts in assisting to restore law and order on the neighbouring island.

The deployment is in keeping with the mandate of RSS to provide the necessary security assistance to its member states within the region; in this case, St. Lucia, as they are currently experiencing a wave of violent crimes.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has responded to the needs of the Government of St. Lucia in a positive manner, and as a result, the contingent of officers will be part of the RSS operation for a period of three weeks in the first instance.

The senior command of the police force was present at the airport to support and encourage the officers as they were preparing to depart Antigua. They were told to be ambassadors of Antigua and Barbuda and to perform their duties with commitment and professionalism