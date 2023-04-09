Antigua takes gold at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships

- Advertisement -

Reuben Edwards Anya Degannes Ellie Shaw

(Antigua and Barbuda, 7th April 2023)- Antigua and Barbuda picked up two more medals on day two of the swimming segment of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships currently being held in Curacao. This brings the total medal count to four.

Ellie Shaw won gold in the 200 meters breaststroke on Thursday evening while Anya DeGannes brought home bronze in the 100 meters fly. On Friday, Reuben Edwards captured silver in the boys 11 to 12 age category 200 meters freestyle, and Anya DeGannes captured the bronze in the same event for the girls.

Several national records were broken at the 2023 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships.

Ellie Shaw clocked a national record of 2:49.14 in the girls’ 13 to 14 age group in the 200 meters breaststroke.

Angelique Gittens set a new national record in the 100 meters fly, with a time of 1:07.47 breaking the five-year record held by Samantha Roberts from the CAC Games in 2018.

Madison MacMillian also set a national record in the girls 13 to 14 age category by clocking a time of 1:10:62 in the 100 meters backstroke preliminaries, breaking the record previously set by Angelique Gittens.

Overall, six of the national swimmers had advanced to the finals in different swimming categories -Ellie Shaw, Angelique Gittens, Ruben Edwards, Davina Barton and Anya DeGannes with three capturing medals.