Ministry of Education extends Schools’ Easter vacation due to planned industrial action by teachers

Hundreds of teachers on the island are expected to engage in industrial action on April 11th, the day that students were scheduled to return to the classroom following the Easter break.

As a result, the Ministry of Education has extended the Easter break of public schools, with classes now set to recommence on April 17.

The Union’s membership has been dissatisfied with the progress made by the government on outstanding issues raised, resulting in the planned industrial.

The Ministry of Education says that students cannot be left unsupervised, particularly at this time of immense challenge with antisocial behaviour amongst the youth, and as such a decision has been taken to extend the schools’ Easter break by four days.

Education officials went on to explain that this will allow additional time for the Ministry to work closely with the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers and other agencies to arrive at an acceptable position.