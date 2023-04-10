Antigua’s first Calypso King passes

- Advertisement -

Antigua’s first calypsonian king, “King Styler” also known as Samuel Ryan died at 85 in his home on St. Thomas Virgin Islands.

He was born in Montserrat in 1938. His mother died when he was young and he never met his father. He stayed with a family in Town Hill Montseratt who owned a bakery. His adopted mother would force him to bake bread at the bakery where she would over work him. He later ran away and moved to Antigua in 1955 escaping the hard times.

In 1957 He won the 1st Antigua Calypso competition and beat King Abstinate who was Antigua’s favorite legend by performing a song called Water Wet Meh Bed and won that year. It was a song about his hard upbringings in Montserat where his adopted mother would throw water in his bed to wake him up to help her bake bread.When he moved to Antigua, he stayed with his cousin in Green Bay Village and that’s where he met the then young King Abstinate, who encouraged him to try a thing at calypso.

In an interview King Styler said, “I used to dance a lot. A guy in Montserrat name Sonny Ben used to dance and roll his belly. I learned how to do it. They saw me doing it in Antigua and a guy said to me, boy you really can dance with style. That’s how I got the name Styler.” Styler again returned to Antigua in 2024 for a Calypso reunion and performed 2 songs, and one of them was Water Wet Me Bed.”

You can watch the 2024 performance here. https://youtu.be/shfBj9mUh8k

King Styler recorded many albums and also became part of Milo and the Kings where they traveled the world to perform Calypso.

In New York Styler left Milo and the Kings becasue they wasn’t paying him properly. He later released a dis song called Good Bye Milo.

You can listen to it here. https://youtu.be/VpvUOOaxUlc

He then moved to St. Thomas Virgin Islands and recorded a few more albums before turning his life around and becoming a Chistian and began releasing Gospel Music.

Before his passing, he mentioned to his friends and family that the doctor said his heart was not working correctly. He then started gathering some hyms that he would like to be sang at his funeral.

His funeral will be held Thursday April 20th at Shiloh Adventise Church at 10am.

There will be 2 viewings. On Wednesday 19th at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie from 4 – 6pm, and the 2nd on Thursday 20th at Shiloh Adventise Church at 9 – 10am.

He is survived by 5 Children, Marie Ryan, Gwendolyn Ryan, Darissa Ryan, Loraine Ryan and Daryl Ryan.