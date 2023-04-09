Covid-19 Cases found amongst inmates and officers of HMP

- Advertisement -

Multiple cases of Covid-19 have been detected inside His Majesty’s Prison, as confirmed by the newly-installed Superintendent of Prisons, Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather.

Reports began to surface early yesterday morning, claiming that a number of inmates and officers were affected, and that mass testing was underway.

Colonel Pennyfeather validated those claims, and offered a detailed breakdown of the situation, confirming that of those tested, 13 inmates and 3 officers have produced positive Covid-19 results.

Individuals who have been found positive have been isolated and those who have been in close contact with them have also been tested and placed under quarantine.

The last major Covid-19 scare at the nation’s lone penal facility came around two years ago when health authorities were called in to conduct a major testing exercise, following a number of positive tests within the inmate population.

Pennyfeather expressed confidence that based on the work being done to identify cases and have them quarantined; this latest situation will be quickly contained.

When asked whether the index case has been identified, Colonel Pennyfeather explained that due to the cross-interactions of inmates from other divisions, this is difficult to pinpoint.

He also explained that all persons who are brought into the prison are tested prior to being introduced to the general population but they had ceased the practice of isolating them for a period prior to introduction.

He brought up the possibility of reinstating this practice should it be deemed necessary by the Ministry of Health and the Prison assigned doctor.