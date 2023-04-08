Police Investigate Drowning of Canadian Citizen

- Advertisement -

The Police at Willikies are continuing to probe an apparent drowning incident of a 68 years-old Canadian male at Devil’s Bridge in the early morning hours of Saturday 8 April.

The man’s body was fished from the water by members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard and taken to the Coast Guard Base.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced the body dead at approximately 8:42 am.

The deceased reportedly arrived in Antigua on April 3 with other family members and was staying at the Pineapple Beach Hotel. He was due to leave on April 10.