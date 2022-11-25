Sentencing of fraud-accused ex-cop postponed

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A former police officer who has been convicted of fraud will have to wait in a prison cell for another week to find out what will be the consequence of his actions.

Earlier this month, Justice Ann-Marie Smith declared that Joshua Quinland was guilty of fraudulent conversion after a brief trial in the High Court.

The accused was also a car broker who was hired by the complainant to import a vehicle for him.

The complainant gave Quinland around $7,500 as a down payment towards the purchase of a white 2008 Honda Stepwagon, but he never received the vehicle, neither did he get his money back.

According to the Crown’s case, the defendant did not order the complainant’s vehicle but forged documents to convince him that he had done so.

Defence lawyer Sherfield Bowen said his client did not have a case to answer, but the judge disagreed.

The trial proceeded with Quinland testifying that the complainant wanted a white Toyota Noah van and a black Stepwagon and he had ordered them both.

He claimed that those vehicles arrived but were sold by the port because the alleged victim did not meet the payment requirement.

He also said that the police, at gunpoint, destroyed all of his contracts, invoices and other proof of the transactions between him, the Japanese dealership, and the complainant.

The judge did not believe his story and therefore found him guilty and remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison until his sentencing hearing.

Quinland was supposed to be sentenced yesterday but, due to the absence of a social inquiry report, the hearing was postponed to December 2.