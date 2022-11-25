Suspected restaurant arsonist pleads not guilty

- Advertisement -

A youngster who is believed to have burned down the Bon Appetit restaurant in Falmouth last year has officially denied committing the offence before a High Court judge.

Shukur Hodge, 22, is charged with arson in relation to a fire which completely gutted the aforementioned restaurant on May 1 2021.

The restaurant building is said to be worth $892,000 while its contents were valued at $395,000.

The defendant is currently out on bail, which he was granted during his first court appearance in May last year.

The bail was set at $100,000, however it did not require a cash component.

Hodge was also ordered to surrender his travel documents, and provide two Antiguan sureties.

The defendant was further warned not to interfere with the other possible defendant or any potential witnesses.

Those conditions still stand since Justice Colin Williams ordered that his bail be continued yesterday after his arraignment.

Hodge, who is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, is expected to stand trial on February 24.