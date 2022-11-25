Rotary gift will help kids keep cool in the classroom

- Advertisement -

Children at TN Kirnon Primary School were delighted to receive a gift of pedestal fans from the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown (RCAS).

The donation follows concerns from teachers and students across the island about uncomfortable conditions in classrooms amid stifling temperatures in September.

“Our club received a number of requests from teachers asking for a donation of fans because the heat had become unbearable, making the classrooms just a difficult place for students to learn,” said RCAS President Nircree Mills-Jno Baptiste.

“The TN Kirnon Primary School was one of those schools; they sent us a request for fans for their classrooms and our club did not hesitate to offer our support.

“And we were able to help in such a big way because of the support we received from the 2020 Team Antigua Pairs Atlantic Rowers – Travis and Jojo – who continue to use their platform to assist others. “Staying cool shouldn’t be what our students and teachers have to focus on,” she added.