Halo Foundation’s ‘Music for a Cause’ benefits from donation from ACB Caribbean Group

An organisation which aims to improve the lives of people living in Antigua and Barbuda has been given a financial boost.

The Halo Foundation – under the patronage of the Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams – addresses the needs of 33 charities in areas of poverty alleviation, health, youth at risk, education, social welfare, culture and the arts.

Its annual fundraiser Music for a Cause aims to promote global friendship and cultural understanding.

The ACB Caribbean Group said it was delighted to contribute EC$5,000 to the fundraising efforts and was proud to support the worthy venture.