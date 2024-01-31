Second Jamaican escapee back in custody

- Advertisement -

The Department of Immigration has advised that Donnalee Samantha Salmon was apprehended on Tuesday night in the Crosbies area and she is now back in custody.

This means that both women who espaded from the Immigration Detention Centre on January 20, 2024, are now back in custody. Her compatriot, Tiffanie Stephanee Howell, turned herself over to law enforcement over the past weekend.

Salmon and Howell were awaiting deportation to their homeland, Jamaica, when they escaped from the Detention Centre.