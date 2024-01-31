Workshop aims to improve public awareness of national disasters

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is staging a four-day public information and awareness programme workshop this week, funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The event, which started on Monday, has been seeking insight from attendees such as government representatives, local groups and the media on the best mediums and strategies to improve outreach when educating the public on disaster risk and preparedness.

Exercises held on Tuesday saw the conceptualisation of possible disaster preparedness mascots, as well as discussions on learning from past incidents, and not wasting the lessons learned from experiences during previous natural disasters such as the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit Antigua and Barbuda in 1974, as well as the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 2007.

NODS Director, Sherrod James, facilitated the workshop and gave insight into the importance of recounting these events, especially for the younger generations who may not have been alive or old enough to remember them.

The aim of the workshop was to bring together members of NODS’ public information, education and mobilisation sub-committee, along with representatives of the Ministry of Health, Department of Youth Affairs’ Community Development and Citizens Engagement Division, the Antigua Meteorological Office, Digicel, the Antigua Christian Council, the Ministry of Information, and the Office of the Prime Minister to work on a strategic plan for the dissemination of information regarding national disasters to all demographics.

Midcie Francis, NODS’ Public Relations Officer, spoke to the importance of collaboration to ensure that greater emphasis is placed on disaster management.

“The idea is, basically, to work together to make a greater impact on providing information in Antigua and Barbuda,” she said.

“We really hope to move forward with these subcommittees as to how they can play a greater role in ensuring that Antiguans and Barbudans are better prepared and can take more decisive action in terms of disaster management.”