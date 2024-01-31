Antigua and Barbuda Coast Guard issues warning as vessel runs aground in Willoughby Bay

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard is advising sea farers to take necessary precautions when navigating Willoughby Bay as a vessel remains partially submerged outside Hudson Point.

Officers went to assist the sailing boat, captained by a French man – which was apparently taking in water in rough seas shortly before midnight Monday.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort-De-France informed Coast Guard here of a vessel that ran aground and was taking on water with one person on board.

The occupant of the grounded vessel identified as S/V ARCH ANGELS was found on the rocks just off Hudson Point, Willoughby Bay.

Due to deteriorating sea conditions and limited visibility, the search was suspended for several hours until sunrise. The man who has not been named has since been treated for minor cuts and bruises to his hands and feet and was transported to the Guard Base at Deep Water harbour for further investigation.