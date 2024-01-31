Community Notice: NTCOG Ladies Ministry Prayer Breakfast and Panel

- Advertisement -

Join us for a morning of inspiration, fellowship, and community support at the National Ladies Ministry Prayer Breakfast and Panel hosted by Mount of Blessing New Testament Church of God (NTCOG) – the blue and white Church. This empowering event will take place this Saturday, February 3rd, from 6 am to 11 am.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 3rd

Saturday, February 3rd Time: 6 am to 11 am

6 am to 11 am Location: Mount of Blessing New Testament Church of God (NTCOG) – the blue and white Church

Ticket Information:

Tickets: $20

Breakfast Meals: Share a meal for $10 or opt for $15 portions if needed.

Causes We Support:

Your participation and contributions will go towards supporting multiple causes:

Orphans in Ukraine: Providing assistance to those in need. Battle on the Word Ministry: Supporting efforts to spread the message of faith and community. Church Step Repairs: Enhancing the safety and aesthetics of our place of worship.

This event promises a dynamic panel discussion, heartfelt prayers, and a delicious breakfast that you can share with friends and family. It’s an opportunity to come together as a community and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something meaningful. Purchase your tickets now and join us in contributing to these worthy causes.

Let’s unite in prayer, fellowship, and support for a brighter, more compassionate community. See you there!